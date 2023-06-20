Rubado column: Reliving the Jacks’ best moments from 2022-23

Since moving to Bemidji, the process that goes into writing a column like this has been quite a fun exercise.

A few weeks ago I counted down the best moments from the 2022-23 Bemidji State athletic season. Even though I’ve only been here since February, I enjoyed going back and reading about the successes shared by those in all sports throughout the year.

It’s time to do the same for Bemidji High School. There were new milestones, heartfelt tributes and exciting finishes all year long. Here’s what Lumberjack moments made my list from 2022-23.

10. Margie Anderson records her 1,000th assist

Bemidji sophomore Margie Anderson (15) celebrates with her teammates after recording her 1,000th career set assist during a match against Buffalo on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The BHS volleyball team turned an old, worn-down practice ball into a commemorative trophy for its star sophomore setter in Spetember. In a five-set thriller against Buffalo, Margie Anderson recorded her 1,000th-career set assist at the BHS Gymnasium. Her teammates and coaches presented her with a tongue-in-cheek ball following her milestone moment.

“My freshman year, that ball would always come up (in practice),” Anderson said. “I just could not set it. I could not stand it. It disappeared this year, and now it came back right when I got to 1,000.”

ADVERTISEMENT

9. A blast from girls tennis’ past

Former BHS girls tennis players Kay (Aultman) Mack, left, and Jody (Johnson) Smith stand with their former coach, Marion Johnson, center, during a 50th anniversary Title IX celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the BHS tennis courts. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

When the past and present collide in sports, it can create some memorable moments. Kay (Aultman) Mack, Jody (Johnson) Smith and Jean (Clark) Wright made BHS girls tennis history in 1974, and they were honored for their efforts in September with a Title IX celebration at the BHS tennis courts. Their old coach joined them – 91-year-old Marion Johnson. It was the 48th anniversary of BHS girls tennis and the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, signed into law on June 23, 1972. Bemidji honored its tennis trailblazers with a pre-match ceremony and a 4-3 win over Staples-Motley.

8. Girls wrestling hosts first-ever home tournament

Bemidji junior Kylie Donat wrestles her opponent during an invite on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Kylie Donat said it best: “It feels good that the girls can have something.” The BHS junior wrestler was talking about the inaugural Blue Ox Girls Invite – the first all-girls wrestling tournament in Bemidji. Five Lumberjacks took home first place, and Bemidji cruised to a team victory in December. Makaya Gotchie, Kiera Hagman, Jadyn Kelly, Donat and Maya Schmidt each won their individual brackets. It’s great to see this community embrace girls wrestling the way it has, and hopefully, more schools will follow suit.

7. Two weeks of Isaac Severts magic

The Lumberjacks celebrate after senior Isaac Severts scored his 1,000th point during the second half against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Isaa

Isaac Severts has a laundry list of highlight-reel moments in the BHS Gymnasium. The boys basketball senior became the first Bemidji State men’s basketball recruit in two decades this year. He also scored his 1,000th point in a blowout win over Hibbing in January. Two weeks later, he sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a buzzer-beating shot against West Fargo (N.D.). His last-second layup capped a 12-2 and a 58-57 win over the Packers.

6. A history-making baseball win

Bemidji head coach Mike Fogelson encourages the Lumberjacks during the fourth inning against Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Mike Fogelson couldn’t wipe the smile off of his face if he tried after Bemidji’s 8-5 win over Elk River during the final week of the regular season in May. Not only did the victory almost certainly lock up the top seed in the Section 8-4A Tournament, but it also was No. 255 of Fogelson’s career – the most by any coach in BHS baseball history. Fogelson has coached for 18 years and currently sits at 258 wins after passing Des Sagedahl.

5. Boys runners punch tickets to state

Bemidji's Will Termont (4018) and Carson Maish (4014) run the course during the Section 8-3A meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Greenwood Golf Course. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Draped in their neon-green cross country threads, Will Termont and Carson Maish crossed the finish line at Greenwood Golf Course in third and fifth place, respectively. They paced the Jacks to a second-place finish at the Section 8-3A Championships in late October, earning a spot at the Class 3A state meet. Brett Kurschner, Isaac Schouten, Sam Gifford and Sidney Kingbird-Haugen also ran for Bemidji. The Section 8-3A cross country meet was one of many highlights for Bemidji’s cross country and track distance runners. Mia Hoffmann and Regan DeWitt also qualified for state individually in the girls race.

4. Nick Yavarow’s big round nets individual title

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow putts on the 17th green during an invite on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nick Yavarow didn’t know for sure where he stood in the Section 8-3A boys golf standings as he walked up the final fairway at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring in May. Little did he know that his eventual par putt would clinch a share of the individual section title with three others. Yavarow’s round of 69, which included two eagles, was a tournament best. After narrowly missing in 2022, the BHS senior made good on his year-long goal.

3. Mia Hoffmann goes to state again, and again, and then one more time

Bemidji’s Mia Hoffman, from right, and Alivia Thompson compete in the Class AAA girls' 1600-meter run during the Minnesota Track & Field meet Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Saint Michael. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

When it’s all said and done, Mia Hoffmann will need a pretty big trophy case for her high school accolades. The junior runner and Nordic skier went to state thrice this year. It started at the Section 8-3A Championships in cross country, where she won the individual title in October. She also skied to a second–place finish at the Section 8 Nordic meet in February. She capped off her section-meet dominance with two more state berths in track in the 1600 and 3200-meter races in May.

2. Time to unify

Bemidji senior Will Duncan, left, and Menahga graduate Will Peterson adress attendees prior to a unified basketball game against Menahga on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Unified game

Bemidji’s Will Duncan and Menahga’s Will Peterson addressed a packed BHS gymnasium before Bemidji’s first Unified Basketball game in February. Despite playing for opposing Unified Basketball teams, the two representatives spoke about the importance of sportsmanship, community and competitiveness to the crowd. Their message is what makes Unified Sports the purest form of high school athletics. I’m ecstatic to see Bemidji and other Minnesota schools embrace this form of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. A big night for Big E

Longtime Bemidji High School custodian Eric Nelson waves to fans before a game against Esko on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Without context, seeing the BHS boys basketball team lineup in a giant “E” for the National Anthem was bizarre. But learning about the context surrounding the action makes the whole sequence pretty heartwarming. Eric “Big E” Nelson is a beloved custodian at Bemidji High School. He’s fighting renal cell carcinoma – a form of kidney cancer. The school and community honored the beloved figure at a boys basketball game on a February night that emotionally moved the home crowd.

Moments like this are why I love this job. The score doesn’t matter. Nobody cared who had the most points in that game. Fans were treated to something much bigger than sports, and that’s more than worthy of topping this list.

Best of the rest

There are more than 10 things that happened this year worth remembering. In no order, here are the honorable mentions that just missed my top 10.

