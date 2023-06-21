Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion

TRASH TALK: What do I do with my leftover paint?

Under Minnesota law, paint manufacturers must work to reduce paint waste, promote paint reuse and recycling, and provide for the collection, transport and processing of paint for recycling and reuse.

By Brian Olson
Today at 6:50 AM

Beltrami County residents who don’t intend to use their left-over paint can bring it to either the Bemidji or Blackduck Transfer Stations for proper handling and sorting.

This service is covered by the Solid Waste Special Assessment on Beltrami County residential property taxes, all Beltrami County residences were sent a Solid Waste Identification Card last fall in the mail to use when visiting any of our solid waste facilities in Beltrami County.

We ask you to bring this ID card with you so we can try and avoid paying for out-of-county waste to be processed and transported to a recycling or disposal facility.

County household hazardous waste collection sites are only for residential waste.

The paint we collect is then collected by our regional household hazardous waste manager and brought to Bagley where he gets the paint ready to be shipped to PaintCare to be recycled.

The regional facility opened on June 9, 1994. This facility has one full-time employee and one part-time employee and is governed by a 10-county joint powers board.

Commercial businesses must use a commercial vendor to collect and recycle their paint. Collection sites can be found on the PaintCare website.

For more information, visit co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/Solid%20Waste/Solid%20Waste.

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at  brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.

