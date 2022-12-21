TRASH TALK: Tips for disposing of sharps safely

Used household needles, lancets and syringes — collectively called "sharps" — that are not properly managed can injure or spread disease to family members, waste handlers and the public.

Households can properly manage their sharps by safely storing or immediately destroying them, then ensuring proper disposal.

Here are a few tips for storing used sharps safely:



Use a sturdy plastic container with a screw-on lid, such as an empty laundry detergent bottle.

Clearly label it “Do not recycle: Household sharps.”

Do not store sharps in glass bottles, aluminum cans, coffee cans, milk jugs or plastic water or soda bottles, since these can break or be punctured.

Purchase a sharps container or ask your health care provider or pharmacy if they can give you one.

If you plan to dispose of your sharps through a mail-back service, choose a service first and check their instructions. Some may require use of a specific pre-purchased sharps container.

Place needles in point-first, and don’t fill more than half-full. Always keep any sharps containers out of the reach of children.

There are several options for immediately destroying sharps at home.

Needle cutters or clippers: These devices remove the needle from syringes and store them in the cutter’s case. They are often much cheaper than needle melters or grinders and can fit in a pocket.

The plastic part of the clipped syringe may be disposed of in the trash (not in the recycling). Once the cutter is full, it should be disposed of at a sharps collection program or via a mail-back service as described later on.

Needle grinder or melter: Once the needle or lancet is destroyed, the remaining syringe and melted metal can be safely disposed of in the garbage (not the recycling container).

The best option for disposing of household sharps is to use a household sharps collection site.

In Minnesota, it is up to each pharmacy, health care facility, city and county to decide whether they want to collect household sharps from citizens.

Locally, Sanford Health has a drop-off box for household sharps located at 1611 Anne St. NW in the patient entrance. People may drop off their sharps seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visit safeneedledisposal.org to locate other Minnesota household sharps collection sites.



Do not bring household sharps to a Take It to the Box household medication dropbox at a pharmacy or law enforcement station. For more information, visit pca.state.mn.us/living-green/managing-unwanted-medications.

Dispose of prefilled syringes, such as EpiPenTM or NarcanTMinjectors, with your household sharps.

If your sharps container does not have a tight screw-on lid use strong tape, such as duct tape, to secure the lid and any openings.

Another good option that's more on the expensive side is a mail-back program.

You may purchase pre-paid household sharps mailers to send your sharps to a disposal facility. Check with your health care provider or pharmacist, or search online for available services.

An option that is poor, but allowed, is disposing of sharps in the garbage. It's technically legal but less safe.

If you cannot get to a household sharps collection site, you may legally place your labeled, closed, sharps container into your normal trash.

The MPCA discourages this option for safety reasons unless disposing of household sharps at a collection site or mail-back program is not practical.

Residents that choose this method are asked to label and tape the durable container and bring it to either the Bemidji or Blackduck Transfer Stations so the Solid Waste Operations Specialists can make sure it gets in the correct waste stream.

Never place loose sharps into your trash or recycling, or put sharps containers into your recycling container.

Some trash and most recyclables are hand-sorted and loose sharps and sharps containers in recycling can endanger employees.

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.