99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

TRASH TALK: These EPA grants could help our local recycling infrastructure

This Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant opportunity would help provide infrastructure as we prepare to deal with construction and demolition debris when our unlined landfills close.

011823.OP.BP.TRASHTALK.png
By Brian Olson
February 15, 2023 06:50 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Beltrami County Solid Waste is participating in two group Environmental Protection Agency grant applications that could help out not only our county's solid waste management system but also the northwestern part of Minnesota.

Beltrami County has a long history of working with Polk County and the Solid Waste Advisory Board, which consists of commissioners and solid waste directors from Beltrami, Polk, Hubbard, Clearwater, Norman and Mahnomen Counties.

Polk County is applying for an EPA Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant that could bring in $4 million in funds to help improve infrastructure at both the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Located in Fosston as well as the Source Separated Organics Material (SSOM) Composting facility.

The MRF located in Fosston is very unique. It is one of the few waste-to-energy facilities in the U.S. to process municipal solid waste by removing recyclable materials from the waste stream before waste disposal.

It may be the only one in the U.S. that removes plastic No. 1, 2 and 5 from the waste stream and may also be the only one that processes single-stream recyclables on the same equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed SWIFR project related to robots would result in the staffing of vacant recycling stations that were unable to be filled due to the labor shortage. Due to the inability to fill those positions, recycling equipment has been turned off and those recycling stations closed for significant amounts of time.

The proposed SWIFR project related to the compost facility — compost pad and ASP technology — would result in maximizing the existing facility's compostable material storage and processing capacity.

Each ton of material that is diverted from disposal at a landfill to either reuse, recycling or composting results in a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) generation.

The second SWIFR grant application is in partnership with Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Marshall, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk and Red Lake Counties.

We have been working together for the past year looking at what we are going to do when our current unlined landfill becomes full within the next few years. This group has anywhere between five to 10 years left before their landfills are at capacity and the state has already said they are not going to permit any more unlined landfills.

This group is looking at all the options that are available and we are proposing to implement a “hub and spoke system” for construction and demolition debris. This system would replace unlined landfills that are in our counties.

Creating a regional solid waste management hub and spoke system would provide new, or expand upon existing access to, reuse, recycling, composting and responsible disposal of materials within our nine counties.

This system would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by facilitating the hauling of large loads in lieu of hauling many small loads to the hub and promote beneficial reuse at each spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This SWIFR grant opportunity would help provide infrastructure in each of the counties listed so we are prepared to deal with construction and demolition debris in our counties when our unlined landfill close.

For more information, visit co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/Solid%20Waste/Solid%20Waste.

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at  brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.

More TRASH TALK columns
011823.OP.BP.TRASHTALK.png
Opinion
TRASH TALK: Requirements for permitted demolition landfill facitlies
The Beltrami County Demolition Landfill is an unlined permitted landfill by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which requires us to follow specific requirements.
January 18, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Brian Olson
Opinion
TRASH TALK: Tips for disposing of sharps safely
December 21, 2022 06:50 AM
Opinion
TRASH TALK: Proper battery recycling and disposal are crucial
November 23, 2022 06:50 AM
Opinion
TRASH TALK: Understanding what can be recycled and where to bring it
October 19, 2022 06:50 AM

Related Topics: BELTRAMI COUNTY
What To Read Next
020823.OP.BP.VERKECOMM.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Sanford-Fairview merger will put corporate health care before patients and community
We have seen how mergers like this lead to more nurses leaving the bedside, causing a lower quality of care for your family and friends in the hospital and higher prices for patients.
February 08, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Marina Verke, RN, Sanford Bemidji
020423.OP.BP.CITYOPED.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Former city council members support Bemidji City Manager
When a highly sensitive item is added to the agenda without any notice, it casts doubt on the transparency of the process.
February 04, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Former council members Nancy Erickson, Roger Hellquist, Reed Olson, Michael Meehlhause, Dan Jourdain and mayor Rita Albrecht
012123.OP.BP.COMM.WILCOX
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Sanford-Fairview merger will strengthen health care in Bemidji and across Minnesota
A combined organization will ensure Minnesotans continue to have access to innovative, equitable, high-quality care close to home — now and in the future.
January 17, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Dr. David Wilcox, Sanford Bemidji