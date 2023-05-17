TRASH TALK: Separated shingles can be repurposed, cut down on landfill space

In 2018 Beltrami County started asking customers and contractors to start separating shingles out of their demolition debris. We did this so we not only could prevent shingles from going into the landfill, which saves landfill space, but to have the option to reuse them on dirt roads.

We have reduced the price for those who decide to separate their shingles so they can be processed and reused. Normal demolition debris is $17 per cubic yard, whereas clean shingles are $10 a cubic yard.

Since this request came about, we have prevented 14,089 cubic yards of shingles from being buried in the Beltrami County Demolition Landfill. Our average total demolition debris for a year averages around 12,000 cubic yards. This initiative has gained our landfill over a year of landfill space.

How are the shingles processed?



We can store shingles for up to three years before we have to process them per our landfill permit.

Then the shingles need to be processed and ground to half an inch or less. During this process magnets are used in the grinding process to remove nails.

Then the clean/ground shingles are ready to be used on roads.

Why use ground shingles on roads?

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies have shown that when ground shingles are mixed at 1:1 by volume with gravel aggregate it helps mitigate wash boarding and dust. Some tests have resulted in a 68% dust reduction.

The use of shingles on gravel roads for dust control is another option instead of chemical use.

In June, we have a contractor that will be on-site in processing all of our current source-separated shingles that we have collected over the past couple of years.

The shingles are not for sale to the public at this point, the Beltrami County Engineers want to use them on county roads first.

For more information, visit co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/Solid%20Waste/Solid%20Waste.

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.