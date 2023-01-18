TRASH TALK: Requirements for permitted demolition landfill facitlies

The Beltrami County Demolition Landfill is an unlined permitted landfill by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which requires us to follow specific requirements.

As a permitted facility we are required to do semi-annual water sampling, operate within our permit, operations plan, industrial waste management plan and conduct routine inspections.

Why do we have a demolition landfill? It is illegal to burn or bury demolition debris on your own property.

The landfill is located at 2331 North Plantagenet Road SE, Bemidji, and this facility has winter and summer hours.

Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and go from December through March at the facility.

Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday from April through November at the facility.

The landfill is estimated to be full or almost full when our current permit expires in 2029. Once the landfill is full, Beltrami County will need to close it which includes putting on a final cover and maintaining it for a minimum of 20 years after it is closed.

Maintaining a closed landfill includes conducting water samples from the nine wells located at the facility, mowing grass and fixing erosion issues due to a significant rain event for example, or settling of material in the landfill so it maintains the same shape/elevation that is determined during the closure process.

What can you bring to the Demolition Landfill? Clean demo material, which means only items listed in our permit.

These items are found on the Beltrami County Website under Solid Waste or by calling the Demolition Landfill at (218) 766-0392. Clean demo debris once inspected has a $17 per cubic yard fee for disposal for Beltrami County residents only.

We also accept clean yard waste (no bags) and tree debris. Upon inspection, you will be directed were to unload your yard waste and tree debris for free for Beltrami County residents, please have your orange Solid Waste ID card with you.

If you do not have a Solid Waste ID card, you can get one from the Solid Waste Office located at 751 Industrial Park Drive SE.

What does $17 per cubic yard pay for? Well, 60 cents is sent to the state as a Solid Waste Manage Tax, the rest is to pay for current operations, equipment replacement, annual testing, emergency fund (Clean-up Action, landfill fire) and finally money in reserve to pay for the 20 years of care after the facility is closed.

If you plan to demolish a commercial structure you are required to notify the MPCA of the Intent to Perform Demolition and certify the material is asbestos free. The landfill will also need a copy of this paperwork. A link to this paperwork can be found on our website or by searching the MPCA website.

Every load must be inspected to ensure we are only putting materials we are permitted to bury in the landfill that is why every load is inspected. If the load is too dirty you will be directed to bring it to the Bemidji Transfer Station.

For more information please check out our website, co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/Solid%20Waste/Solid%20Waste.

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.