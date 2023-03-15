TRASH TALK: How Commercial Solid Waste works in Beltrami County

In this column, I will go over some common questions and concerns folks have when it comes to Commercial Solid Waste in Beltrami County, including who pays for it, where to take it and how it all works.

Who should pay for Commercial Solid Waste?

Per Beltrami County ordinance, "a Commercial Site means any business, commercial, industrial, institutional or governmental establishment.

"These include home-operated businesses, motels, ice-fishing rentals, industries, commercial and institutional enterprises, and such non-residential institutions as churches, nursing homes, nonprofit associations, schools and the like.

"If a site has dwelling units, but also has one or more units not used for dwelling purposes, and used for business, then the non-dwelling units are considered a Commercial Site.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All commercial sites are assumed to produce waste. All non-residential or commercial sites that claim they generate zero solid waste will still be subject to the minimum Solid Waste (Tier 1) fee as indicated on the County Fee Schedule unless they can prove they generate zero waste to the Solid Waste Department.

How does a Commercial Site get assessed/billed?

The service charge is imposed on the amount of solid waste generated annually, in the previous year, and shall be collected by Beltrami County Solid Waste according to County Fee Schedule.

In 2021 a “Tier 1” processing and disposal fee was then billed on a property tax statement as a special assessment for all property that is assessed to generate Commercial Solid Waste, per the assessor’s office.

If you generate more than the minimum Tier 1 volume you then get an additional quarterly or monthly solid waste processing and disposal fee depending on the volume of waste generated.

All commercial site waste must be hauled by a licensed self-hauler or commercial hauler, and volumes must be recorded either by a certified scale or volume.

What are you paying Beltrami County for, when you already pay a hauler?

The fee is used to sort, load, haul and dispose of the burnable mixed municipal solid waste (MMSW) and recyclables when it arrives at the Bemidji Transfer Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have contracted a commercial hauler to haul your MMSW you are paying that hauler to haul your waste to the transfer station.

How can I lower my commercial solid waste costs?

Beltrami County does not charge a processing and disposal fee for single sort recycling. You can either self-haul with a license or contract with a licensed commercial hauler if you would like to participate in the county recycling program.

If you self-haul we ask that you bring your recyclables to either the Blackduck Transfer Station or Bemidji Transfer Station. The county tracks the volume of how much non-residential recycling that is generated which is reported to the state on an annual basis.

Work with your hauler to get the right service for the volume you generate. Adjust your container size and frequency of service so your containers are generally full. The hauler must report the volume of Commercial Solid Waste picked up for all Commercial Solid Waste accounts to the Solid Waste Department each month.

The Solid Waste Committee looks at volume/disposal complaints throughout the year so residents and businesses in Beltrami County are being treated fairly.

If you have more questions about this subject please refer to Solid Waste Ordinance 13, located on the Beltrami County website.

For more information, visit co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/Solid%20Waste/Solid%20Waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.