TRASH TALK: Follow the rules at Beltrami County remote transfer sites

Please read and comply with all the rules that are posted at the five remote transfer sites and three recycle drop-off sites located in Beltrami County. We try very hard to keep these sites operational and clean for all residents in Beltrami County.

The five remote transfer sites are only for household garbage and recycling. Examples of acceptable household garbage would be items you would put in your trash can under your sink -- as a rule of thumb nothing bigger than a 5-gallon pail. Household recycling includes paper (no textbooks), cardboard, type 1 and 2 plastic containers, glass food/beverage containers and metal food/beverage containers.

We also have battery drop-off containers for lithium and recharge batteries at all of our transfer sites. You can help prevent fires at our waste facilities by separating these batteries from your normal trash.

Unacceptable items at transfer sites include:



No hazardous waste

No infectious waste

No car batteries

No flammable or toxic material

No furniture

No appliances

No electronics

No demolition debris

No commercial refuse

No scrap metal

However, these items can be brought to either the Bemidji or Blackduck Transfer Stations.

We understand that if these sites are not operational it is an inconvenience to you and your neighbors, and if there is a mechanical failure we try our best to get them up and operational as soon as we can once the issue has been identified.

The compactor units are very reliable, as long as there is power and they are used as intended. Almost all mechanical failures at these sites have been caused by customers due to misuse.

A lot of times nothing has been wrong with the compactors when garbage is placed on the ground. Someone starts piling their garbage on the ground and everyone else just starts to add to the pile.

If a site is not operational or there is garbage on the ground please don’t add to the problem. Be part of the solution. Try and operate the compactor and clean the site up if the compactor is working or call the Solid Waste Operations Coordinator at (218) 333-8187 for help, the number is also posted at our transfer sites.

For more information, visit co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/Solid%20Waste/Solid%20Waste.

Brian Olson is the solid waste administrator and public works safety coordinator for Beltrami County. He can be reached at brian.olson@co.beltrami.mn.us.