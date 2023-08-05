LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why is the Indus community fighting so hard to keep the Indus School open?

This spring, ISD 363 took the unprecedented action of closing a school in three months. In that time, it failed to do any due diligence in making sure the Indus students' educational needs would be met. ISD 363 failed to answer even the most basic questions from the Indus staff and community.

When presented with information that Indus is in fact viable, and offers to seek alternatives from legislators and community members, ISD 363 simply dismisses the options, with literally no discussion by the school board regarding any of the options presented.

The only communication the families of Indus students received from the ISD 363 was a letter sent to parents, after the closure, stating that Indus students can be bussed to Northome, a two-plus hour bus ride or open enrollment in neighboring school districts.

No parent in their right mind would bus their child two-plus hours one way to a school, going through two other districts to get there. It is clear that is what ISD 363 intended, and is in fact counting on. No pre-planning with other districts or the community occurred.

By closing so quickly and not caring about this impact, ISD 363 has left the educational needs of our kids to neighboring school districts.

Our county tax dollars will go to fix and fund the Northome School. It is impractical and unreasonable for our kids to even attend Northome. This literally leaves the Indus community with nothing but the bill. We are left to find viable alternatives to educate our children, while our tax dollars are being spent by a district unwilling to do so.

What about the Indus school building? ISD 363 has not informed the taxpayers of their plans.

ISD 363 to date has not communicated what will happen to the Indus scholarships and student-raised monies. An example: Indus school students raised money from the Indus community for their 2024 prom and scholarships were set up by Indus school community members for its graduates. Why won’t they tell us what will happen to this funding?

The actions of ISD 363 have shown that they want all resources from our community, but do not want the burden of providing an education to our children. They acted selfishly and irresponsibly, and we the Indus community are facing the consequences of it.