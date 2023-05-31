Letter to the editor: Why is Minnesota Power anti-small business?

I own a manufacturing company called Next Innovations in Walker, Minn., and have been a Minnesota Power customer for over 20 years.

In the last 18 months, we have seen a significant decrease in our sales, so we are using less electricity. To offset our declining usage Minnesota Power implemented another fee called a PFP. It took months to get an answer, but a PFP is a power factor penalty.

Since our production and energy consumption is less Minnesota Power started a PFP charge which has added thousands to our annual bill. As a small business, there are many new challenges that we are faced with, but this one I did not anticipate.

We have the same capital equipment, (transformers, electric wire, meters, etc.) that Minnesota Power invested in providing power to us over 20 years ago. I am all for logical decisions that are made by all business owners to stay in business, but the PFP is not logical or equitable to manufacturing.

This is not the only issue we face with Minnesota Power. To make matters even worse, in 2022 there were months we didn’t get a bill from Minnesota Power. We would call and ask and there was always some excuse, one time it was over five months we didn’t get a bill. How does a company of their size not have the ability to generate a bill?

I am not sure what is going on over there, but I have lost faith in them. Unfortunately, due to the monopoly they have over me, it’s not like I have many options. I understand being short-staffed, and I understand price increases to a point.

In today’s environment, everyone has an excuse and does nothing to even respond or try and explain to the customer.