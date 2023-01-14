99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why I voted to suspend the Pledge of Allegiance

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Carole Kelly, Tenstrike
January 14, 2023 06:30 AM
C.T. Marhula's letter published (on Page A4 of the Pioneer) on Dec. 21, titled "Maybe the DFL should try prayer" contained two statements of misinformation.

It was requested in October 2021 that the Pledge of Allegiance be suspended from recitation at DFL board meetings. It was supported by a majority vote. He states that he "is not allowed to speak at DFL meetings." He is incorrect. The agenda, since October 2021, has scheduled time for public comments. He attends frequently and has raised issues and shared his concerns.

On Dec. 10, he attended the meeting of the Beltrami County Central Committee held to fill two delegate positions. He was one of three candidates. He proposed a motion that was seconded to have the Pledge recited at meetings. Ten members opposed and the motion failed. He did not win a seat on the board.

A question that he needs to answer is: why did he choose to name two female board members who opposed the motion when eight others also opposed it?

He has never asked me why I voted to suspend the "I pledge allegiance to the flag" ritual. The insurrection carried out at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that unequivocally demonstrated that our country is divided by two different competing political ideologies was reason enough.

One ideology supports a country committed to governing by autocracy, theocracy, and libertarianism and controlled by Oligarchs who consider themselves the "makers and the rest of us the takers." While the other supports a country governed by democratically elected leaders committed to upholding individual rights, promoting the general welfare and working for liberty and justice for all.

So, which country will I support by reciting the Pledge? When it is clear to me that this nation commits to democratic governance, I will willingly pledge allegiance to that democratically governed nation.

Now, Mr. Marhula, you know my reason. You should have asked.

He has expended effort running for various positions on the DFL board and recently for a seat on the Bemidji school board. He seems to have an interest in serving the community but has not achieved his goals. Perhaps he could communicate with his "higher power" and ask for advice on devising a more successful winning strategy.

Note: Signs saying "Democrats Support Democracy" are displayed at the DFL office. The agenda includes the reading of the affirmative action, outreach and inclusion statement. All are welcome.

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITORBEMIDJIGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
