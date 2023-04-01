99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Truth should matter

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

040123.OP.BP.LETTER.MARHULA.png
By C.T. Marhula, Bemidji
Today at 6:30 AM

I try to live using the wisdom of Mark Twain. “It’s not what you don’t know that gets you in trouble. It is what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

I know I was originally a very strong supporter of former Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht. I realize I know nothing about the current kerfuffle at City Hall.

In her letter on March 25, the former mayor seems to be channeling Kellyanne Conway and using “alternative facts.” As mayor, Albrecht approved hiring Flaherty and Hood in 2019. Cost: $14,071. Now she complains when the current council does the same thing.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

As mayor, she failed to lead and honor our tribal nations by getting their flags at City Hall. This council (plus Dan Jourdain) got it done. Under her leadership, the Sanford Center was a money pit. This council has made changes and turned its performance around.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was her administration that caused the “Mayor term” fiasco. The city manager has spent $11,237 on a consultant to measure morale in one department. And it appears the elected officials cannot view the report. It is the city manager and city attorney who are ignoring the open meeting laws.

Under Albrecht, the city had to reschedule a special election when it failed to comply with legal notice requirements. It was Albrecht who failed to lead and get an opinion on a serious conflict of interest issue.

It was Albrecht who referred to the previous council as “Luddites” when they voted down roundabouts. It was during her administration the new wellness center was shelved. The current council has taken it off the shelf and it is moving forward with a much improved financial model.

And it was Northern Township that withdrew from the JPC; not the city. I would love to “un-annex” and simply pay for water and sewer. The city should annex everything around the lake and mandate sewer and water hookups.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

She concludes with an intended compliment that is actually the worst insult you can make about a leader, saying the city will have trouble functioning if one person leaves.

To imply that one person alone hoards information and works so much without sharing that projects may fail if they leave is the ultimate insult to a leader or manager.

I guess my opinion of the city staff is much higher than the former mayor’s. And now she is actively involved in the Ward 1 contest. Truth should matter.

What To Read Next
040123.OP.BP.LETTER.KELSEY.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's time to start saving children's lives
April 01, 2023 06:10 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Kelsey, Bemidji
040123.OP.BP.LETTER.JOHNSON.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We support the city council's efforts in trying to bring forth positive change
March 29, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Johnson, Dave Smith, Jesse Milhem, Mitch Hill, Tricia Robinson, Margaret Batchelder, Justin and Brittany Schuver, Angie Behr and Richard De La Hunt, Bemidji
032923.OP.BP.LETTER.MEEHLHAUSE.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City staff deserve a clear vision and ethical treatment
March 29, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Michael Meehlhause, Bemidji
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Elsa Znajda in the entryway at Horace May School.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Foster grandparent Elsa Znajda connects with first-graders at Horace May Elementary
March 29, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report