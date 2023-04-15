99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trust and transparency matter

By Jim Perish, Bemidji
Today at 6:30 AM

Nate, as Bemidji City Manager, had a set of rules and guidelines to follow set forth by the state of Minnesota. To our knowledge, no rules have been broken and no documented complaints have been filed against him in recent months.

I read the Pioneer article published on (Page A1) April 1, about "the mystery remains after five-hour review" and the adjacent article introducing Trust Week. It seems the slogan prior to the last election was trust and transparency, which are both lacking by this council.

Would the outcome of the council's decision be any different had the timing of their actions been taken prior to the November 2022 election? Does the new council have a personality conflict with Nate (and his) eight years of experience in Bemidji?

It seems the communication between the council and their employee has been nonexistent.

Please attend the city council meeting at 6 p.m. on April 17 if you wish to show your support for trust and transparency.

