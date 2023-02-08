LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The value Nate Mathews has brought to Bemidji

Recently a motion was made (during a Jan. 18 Bemidji City Council meeting) to review city manager Nate Mathews’ continued employment. Knowing nothing about why there may be a question regarding his performance, I feel compelled to let you know how Mississippi Music feels about him and the value he has brought to Bemidji, not only with this 501c3 but in other areas as well.

A few years ago Nate pulled together some community members to talk about how we could possibly provide concerts in Bemidji in much the same way it is done in St. Cloud and Park Rapids and other Minnesota towns.

As a result, we formed Mississippi Music, secured sponsors and began providing Wednesday evening concerts that are family-friendly events for folks to hang out, some dance, listen to good music, have a beer and food and be with friends in our beautiful downtown lakefront.

From our standpoint, Nate Mathews is an integral and very dedicated servant to Bemidji. As someone who has lived in Bemidji all my life, I’ve never seen a city manager who has the outlook that Nate has in regard to promoting Bemidji, positive interaction with groups and staff, realistic and pragmatic adherence to local and state statutes and true interest in Bemidji.

Kristi Tell Miller, Bemidji, is the chair of Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront.