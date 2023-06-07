Letter to the editor: The Bemidji Senior Center is a welcoming, special place

Too often we apply limitations to what we can do. This can be especially apparent as we age. As an occupational therapist, I routinely hear my patients say “I can’t do that! I’m 80!” (or 85, or 90, or 95) when I ask them to do something pretty basic.

At the Bemidji Senior Center, our members disprove daily false beliefs like the one above. We work hard to provide a welcoming environment for everyone, allowing seniors to enhance their social, recreational and informational opportunities.

The senior center is also committed to combating senior isolation by offering a variety of programs, services, and events to bring people together.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

ADVERTISEMENT

In May alone we celebrated Cinco de Mayo and Syttende Mai, learned from master gardeners, practiced senior self-defense, held a ceramics class and received a county jail update from Sheriff Jason Riggs personally.

In June we are looking forward to fishing trips and pontoon rides, continuing our Tai Ji Quan practice, enjoying a special musical performance by the Dennis Doeden and Friends Band, learning acrylic painting, viewing an antique car show and taking a bus trip to Duluth for the day.

These activities are all in addition to our regular exercise class, our Walk with Ease group, our book club, the woodcarvers, our many leisure pursuit groups — cards, pinocle, mahjong and bingo — our pancake breakfast, driver’s safety class and live music and dancing on Thursday afternoons.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

The senior center is a welcoming and special place and is open to members and non-members alike. Virtually all our programs are initiated and run by our creative, caring and committed volunteers.

Come by and visit us. Stroll through the gift shop. Sit and have a cup of coffee. Work the jigsaw puzzle. Stay for a program. Become a member.

You are never too old to challenge false beliefs about what you can do, what you can learn and what you can offer — to yourself and to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

I look forward to seeing you at the Bemidji Senior Center.