Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Bemidji school board should reconsider reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader

By Soslan Temanson, Bemidji
Today at 6:20 AM

I would like to address the issue of stating the Pledge of Allegiance after the Bemidji school board meeting starts. As an immigrant, I am blessed to be in a beautiful, free country. When I heard that the school board decided not to say the Pledge at meetings it blew my mind.

It does not matter if you agree or disagree; the people have elected the school board members. By them not stating the Pledge it sends a wrong message. The message I get is, "We are an exclusive group, and we can do whatever we want."

That is just not right, the school board not stating the pledge offends veterans that have died for this country so that we can be a free nation. As an immigrant, this sends a really offensive message. While people flee communism and come to Bemidji, they expect to see people proud of America.

It can be discouraging when they do not hear the Pledge during an open meeting. I want to encourage another review regarding the Pledge of Allegiance by the Bemidji school board.

The next school board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on April 17. I invite the public to show up with American flags and patriotic attire. When we show up in numbers, we are sending a clear message to the school board about stating the Pledge of Allegiance.

