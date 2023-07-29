LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to those who came to my aid

“We are each of us angels with one wing, and can only fly by embracing one another.” — Luciano De Crescenzo

On Friday, June 30, I experienced several angels living out the above quote when I fell on my way to Iverson’s. Our parents said many times that the Lord would provide and it certainly happened.

In less than a minute, there were people there asking if I was OK, an off-duty EMT, a woman who called 911 and one who provided a pad for my forehead as blood gushed onto my glasses.

Several came out from Iverson’s bringing more gauze, which the pharmacist, Ryan, held on to the spot until the ambulance arrived. Meanwhile, I was being asked questions about what happened and where I was hurt the most.

They asked my name, so I told them saying that my middle name was not “Grace” and “I guess I was celebrating the Fourth of July early — red, white, black and blue.” To which they responded, “At least you have a sense of humor about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

The ambulance attendants and Emergency Room staff were wonderful. The CT scan and X-rays revealed no concussion or broken bones, so the doctor put one stitch in and I was sent home.

On Sunday morning I went to the bathroom and when I looked in the mirror I thought I look like I have been in the ring with Muhammad Ali but was glad it wasn’t Mike Tyson because I could have had my ear bitten!

I am thankful to God and to all the ones who assisted me. I’m doing well and still seeing the humor in the situation.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

I want to say thanks to the ones who came to my aid. Since I have no way of knowing who the first three who helped me were. I have asked Ryan if it would be OK for you to call Iverson’s at (218) 444-3000 , and give them your names and phone numbers so I can meet you there in person, get a picture of you and share some homemade goodies with you.

I will be making trips to emergency responder offices to say thanks for all you do every day for Bemidji. There will be goodies for you too. God bless all of you!