LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to our community for your support of the Moran family

As director of athletics at Bemidji State University, I wanted to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the people of Bemidji for coming out to support Isla Moran and her family at the Beaver Hockey game on Feb. 4.

More than 2,800 of you showed up to cheer on Isla in her battle against Shone’s Disease, a congenital heart condition — it was BSU’s second-biggest crowd in a regular-season game so far this season.

Whether you were in attendance at the game or saw the photos of her smiling face in the Pioneer afterward, it’s apparent that Isla enjoyed being the star of this show for one night.

This event is an incredible reminder of the power of sport and the ways in which it can be a catalyst to strengthen our bonds as a community.

What started as a spark of an idea directly from our student-athletes grew into a powerful, community-led movement involving multiple organizations, businesses and leaders from all areas of Bemidji.

The impact you, our neighbors and friends had in raising funds for Make-A-Wish and donating over 800 stuffed animals to the Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota cannot be overstated.

We may or may not remember the score of the game, but we’ll never forget the feeling of all being together, united as Bemidji, loving our neighbors out loud.

Britt Lauritsen, Bemidji, is the director of athletics at Bemidji State University.