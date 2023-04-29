LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks and appreciation to the staff at Northern Dental Access

With the high costs of dentistry, many people put off care of their dental health until tooth pain becomes unbearable. Having said this, we in Bemidji and all of northwest Minnesota are truly fortunate to have Northern Dental Access Center here in Bemidji.

The founder of NDAC is Jeanne Edevold Larson to whom the community owes so much. Northern Dental is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, top-shelf dentists, great dental technicians and a friendly staff that treats all patients with respect.

I treasure the fact that we have this service in our community which bolsters my belief that we live in a great community and a great state. I wouldn't live anywhere else than right here. And my sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire staff at Northern Dental Access.

