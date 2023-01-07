99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to all our Salvation Army volunteers

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Carol Lauderbaugh, Christmas Kettle Campaign
January 07, 2023 06:20 AM
The Beltrami County Extension of the Salvation Army would like to thank the Bemidji Rotary Club, the Bemidji Lions and First City Lions, Calvary Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, Northwest Minnesota Association of Realtors, and the many individuals who donated their time to ring the bells for the Salvation Army this year. As we know, the ringers make all the difference in the amount raised at the kettles.

We also would like to thank Lueken's North and South, Marketplace Foods, L&M Fleet and Walmart, who allowed us to ring at their locations.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign total was down from last year, but we still raised over $40,000 for those in need in Beltrami County. We could not have done this without all the volunteers who donated their time.

The Christmas Kettle is the only means of fundraising for the Beltrami County area. The funds are used locally for emergencies when there are no other means of help available.

Once again, thank you for all your time and for all your donations.

