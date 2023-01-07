LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to all our Salvation Army volunteers

The Beltrami County Extension of the Salvation Army would like to thank the Bemidji Rotary Club, the Bemidji Lions and First City Lions, Calvary Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, Northwest Minnesota Association of Realtors, and the many individuals who donated their time to ring the bells for the Salvation Army this year. As we know, the ringers make all the difference in the amount raised at the kettles.

We also would like to thank Lueken's North and South, Marketplace Foods, L&M Fleet and Walmart, who allowed us to ring at their locations.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

The Christmas Kettle Campaign total was down from last year, but we still raised over $40,000 for those in need in Beltrami County. We could not have done this without all the volunteers who donated their time.

The Christmas Kettle is the only means of fundraising for the Beltrami County area. The funds are used locally for emergencies when there are no other means of help available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, thank you for all your time and for all your donations.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions