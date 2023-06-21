Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for keeping Ride for the Troops a safe event

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Bemidji Pioneer by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Bemidji Pioneer. To submit a letter, email letters@bemidjipioneer.com or mail it to Bemidji Pioneer, P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

070222.OP.BP.LETTER.SPRAGUE
By Al Sprague, Bemidji
Today at 6:20 AM

The committee for Ride for the Troops would like to thank the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, for safely guiding the riders out of Bemidji and returning back to town for the 17th Annual Ride for the Troops event held on Sunday, June 4.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

Thank you, we appreciate your hard work and service to the community.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

What To Read Next
060723.OP.BP.LETTER.REPKO.png
Letters
Letter to the editor: The Bemidji Senior Center is a welcoming, special place
June 07, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kate Repko, Bemidji
060323.OP.BP.LETTER.BURG.png
Letters
Letter to the editor: Blane Klemek’s writing is an asset to the Pioneer, his readers
June 01, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Randall Burg, Bemidji
053123.OP.BP.LETTER.VOLKER.png
Letters
Letter to the editor: Why is Minnesota Power anti-small business?
May 31, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Arnold Volker, Walker
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123.N.BP.LOOPTHELAKE 7.jpg
Community
Ahead of Unicon 21, unicyclists hit the trails at Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival
June 18, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
062123.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Higginbothams.jpg
Sports
Higginbothams fulfill father's dream, race late models at Bemidji Speedway
June 19, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Clearwater River.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Clearwater River Restoration Project open house set for June 28
June 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: Taking time to learn from others
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener