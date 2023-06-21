LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for keeping Ride for the Troops a safe event

The committee for Ride for the Troops would like to thank the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, for safely guiding the riders out of Bemidji and returning back to town for the 17th Annual Ride for the Troops event held on Sunday, June 4.

Thank you, we appreciate your hard work and service to the community.

