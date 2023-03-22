LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Taking a stand against hate

It was affirming to read about Bemidji State University’s swift response to the recent hate-based incidents and racist threats of violence by immediately condemning them, canceling classes and offering support to the students affected.

The threats of violence qualify as a hate crime and should be taken very seriously. Beyond law enforcement actions, immediate condemnation by leadership is important and sends a message to perpetrators, the public, and most importantly, the victims that these actions will not be tolerated by the community.

Kudos to the university for making a strong statement and handling this with the requisite sensitivity. However, I expected more statements from community leaders and was surprised by the silence. Beyond BSU, Mayor Jorge Prince was a lone voice publicly condemning the actions.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

ADVERTISEMENT

Although hate crimes occur on campuses across the country, they do not happen in a bubble and their actions reverberate across a community. When hate flares up, it's an opportunity for people to take a stand and for communities to align with their higher values.

Remaining silent can be seen as a tacit statement of acceptance and can leave the victims feeling alone and unsupported. Although a “statement” may seem like a nominal gesture, it can pave the way for constructive dialogue and engagement with community members and partners to work toward solutions.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

It can open the door for curriculum changes that encourage tolerance or policy changes that allow a community to commit to advancing equity and human rights.

A resolution from the city council stating that Bemidji is a community with a zero-tolerance of hate policy? Many other cities in the U.S. have adopted resolutions that define racism, outline its impacts on community members and commit to eliminating racial disparities.

As someone who grew up here and returned recently after 35 years away, I am learning about my old/new community. I’m getting a sense of what it is to be a resident of the First City on the Mississippi, a place with a “unique and diverse history” as the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce asserts.

I hope that Bemidji sees itself as a community that is both supportive of diversity and unafraid to stand up against hate. As a first step, I am lending my voice and I hope others will join me.