LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sanford Health has kept its promises

The March 3, 2021, edition of the Bemidji Pioneer article says it all, "Promises made, promises kept."

The article was about the North Country Health Services merger with Sanford Health in 2011. The article, written by Dennis Doeden, articulately laid out Sanford Health's regional investments in our community, including a $542 million economic impact in our region.

I could list all of the significant expansions, services and state-of-the-art facilities Sanford Health has brought to our community that have significantly changed lives, created access and brought care close to home since that time.

However, the examples of when Sanford Health listened to their patients and provided community leadership and vision are examples of how Sanford Health has delivered.

It would be hard to find a nonprofit board, community festival or event, or a local youth extracurricular team that has yet to garner support from Sanford Health through volunteerism, sponsorship and leadership.

In 2021, the Bemidji Chamber was proud to award Sanford Health our Community Impact Award for their tireless work of public safety during the COVID pandemic.

Less than a year ago, we awarded Rotary member and retired surgeon Ted Will our most prestigious award, the Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award, for his work with the Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative, which Sanford Health is instrumental in providing resources and guidance.

This past December, we awarded Sanford Health employee Hannah Chandler our Young Professional of the Year Award for her work to strengthen the pipeline for our future health care workforce.

These accolades show that Sanford Health cares and invests in the communities they serve. It shows their legacy of reinvesting in our community and all of northern Minnesota, which gives me full confidence that a combined system between Sanford and Fairview would only strengthen Minnesota's future for generations to come.

I'm excited for other communities in Minnesota to benefit from having Sanford Health provide care in their community the same way we do here in Bemidji.

The proposed merger will bolster our state's workforce and drive more opportunity and better health for all our families, neighborhoods and communities.

Sanford Health has repeatedly kept its promises through sustained investments, leadership, vision and a mission of providing excellent care close to home.

Abby Randall is the executive director of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce.