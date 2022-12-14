LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reflections on the election

This last election and the campaigning leading up to it make a dramatic statement of the depravity and moral bankruptcy in America and here in Minnesota.

When the right to take the life of a baby in the womb, called abortion, is the rallying cry that turns people out to vote, America has lost its moral compass and is spinning out of control.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

We change the language (words we use) to make it more palatable: from baby to fetus; from killing a baby to a woman’s right or a woman’s health; from a cherished gift to mere tissue; from sexual intercourse being an expression of the intimate relationship between husband and wife to mere animal drive that can be satisfied with anyone or anything at any time in any way.

Sadly a baby is often the byproduct of fulfilling that lustful desire and can therefore be discarded as we please.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

We were once a nation under God with Godly values. We have elevated ourselves above God or denied His existence. Without God, we are just at the top of the food chain and masters of our own fate which happens to be eternal damnation. With God, we are sacred and made in His image with a purpose and destiny of eternal bliss with Him.

We had a choice that was glaringly clear, killing babies in the womb or life. We chose death and Minnesota would like to become the nation’s prime executioner of the unborn. Without LIFE there is no choice, no freedom, no right or wrong. The God who created this universe will not be mocked by our arrogant, brainwashed, self-seeking thoughtlessness. God help us!