LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ranked choice voting: The bane of the two-party system

While perusing the Wednesday (Jan. 11 edition of the Bemidji Pioneer) an article by Nicole Ronchetti regarding ranked choice voting caught my attention.

In the article, Ronchetti covers a conversation that occurred at a Bemidji City Council meeting, regarding how ranked choice voting works and how the policy would be beneficial for the voters of Bemidji and in Minnesota at large.

Very simply, in a ranked choice voting system, voters rank the candidates on the ballot from first to last choice. Votes are counted initially based on the first-choice ranking, but if there is no majority, the candidate in last place will be removed and their votes will be transferred to the second-choice candidate for each ballot. This process repeats until one candidate holds over 50% of the votes.

In this letter, I wanted to elaborate on a benefit of this system overlooked in the article. Ranked choice voting hugely benefits third-party candidates.

Both parties of the American two-party system often discourage people to vote for third parties in the fear that they will “waste their vote” and create a “spoiler candidate” allowing someone to win an election without getting over 50% of the vote.

With a ranked choice voting system, these arguments are eliminated. Simply the candidate with the most support gets elected, no matter if there are three candidates running or 300. This is one of many benefits of ranked choice voting and I encourage everyone to look up the policy and see how it could be used to improve elections in Minnesota and abroad.

I am thrilled to hear that ranked choice voting is being discussed in Bemidji’s local government and throughout the state at large, and I applaud the civil servants who support this policy.

That being said, it is discouraging to hear that city councilors like Josh Peterson and our Mayor Jorge Prince, mentioned in the article, are hesitant or don’t support such an obvious and relatively simple improvement to the current political prosses, and I hope that they reconsider their current position.

I encourage everyone to actively speak up to elected officials in support of this policy. Call your state and federal representative offices and attend your city council and county board meetings. Make it known that your vote is not free to be ignored and support ranked choice voting.