LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proposed MOU with Northern Township is the available way forward

Two recent local news stories have me questioning whether city action will work to improve Lake Bemidji's water quality.

At the March 6 Bemidji City Council meeting, legal counsel presented their unfavorable opinion regarding a proposed Memorandum of Understanding with Northern Township about sewer connection for Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.

Concern about precedent and possible future engineering expenses led to a legal department recommendation for the annexation of or a merger with Northern Township instead of cooperation.

Several councilors and Mayor Jorge Prince seemed to think Northern Township residents might be OK with that even though it has repeatedly been made clear to them that neither is acceptable.

There should be no confusion that annexation or a merger is not acceptable to most residents of Northern Township. It’s a non-starter here and so the city must consider other options if they hope to reach a decision that improves lake water quality.

At the April 3 Council meeting, after months of chaos and wheel-spinning, the council voted to terminate City Manager Nate Mathews. They provided the public with a convoluted, uninformative, word-salad rationale for their final bad decision.

For me, the upshot of these two events is very clear. City councilors struggle to be good problem solvers.

They seem incapable of creating a collaboration that shares power with Northern Township as an equal partner to maintain and improve lake water quality even though they say it is the important result they desire.



The city should have confidence it can deal with potential future engineering challenges around any MOU with Northern Township and have confidence in Northern Township doing the right thing if problems occur.

The city isn’t inspiring or exhibiting confidence. An April 6 Pioneer story says a sewer and water district might be a possibility. Great, but way too late. To involve the county and state governments additionally will delay progress for many months, and likely years.

Lake Bemidji is shared by the city of Bemidji and Northern Township residents and water quality is a common concern that cannot require the city to consume the township to create a solution.

The proposed MOU is the available way forward. If the city can’t figure that out, water quality will deteriorate. That will be on them.