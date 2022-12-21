LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Maybe the DFL should try prayer

On Dec. 10 I attended the Beltrami County DFL Central Committee as a delegate and candidate for one opening on the executive committee.

About six months ago, the committee, quietly, without a vote, removed the Pledge of Allegiance from meetings. Unlike the Republican party, nonmembers of the DFL executive committee are not allowed to speak at DFL meetings, therefore I could not protest this action.

At this most recent meeting, where I could speak, I moved to amend the agenda to include the pledge. It was defeated by a 2-1 majority, and they refused to record the individual votes.

My notes show secretary Carole Kelly and vice-chair Mary Forney voted against the pledge. Officers Hunt, Dolson and Henningsgaard voted to recite the pledge. By the way, the first item during a DFL state central committee meeting is to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

This fall we had three hardworking, highly qualified candidates who were well-financed. We got shellacked. It’s time to forget what D.C. wants and ask people from Bemidji to Baudette, “What are your concerns?”

Jokingly; I may suggest we borrow a page from the GOP and add prayer. The current strategy certainly is not working. I am a DFL’er and community activist who has flipped two strong red districts to blue as a campaign manager.