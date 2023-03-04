99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mark your calendar for Township Day on March 14

By Jeff Krueger, Minnesota Association of Townships
March 04, 2023 06:20 AM

Every resident of Minnesota’s 1,777 townships has the opportunity to participate in Township Day on Tuesday, March 14. The annual meeting on Township Day is what really sets townships apart from other forms of local government.

At this meeting, residents have a direct voice in how the township will be run and will vote on a variety of matters, including the amount they will pay in taxes the following year. Please plan on participating in grassroots government on Tuesday, March 14, by attending your township's annual meeting.

Township residents can find the location and time of their annual meeting by checking their local newspaper for the published notice or by contacting their township clerk.

