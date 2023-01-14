99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s speak up and make a change

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Patricia Heart, Cass Lake
January 14, 2023 06:20 AM
It took me years to realize that my frustration in some relationships was half my fault because I didn’t speak up. My thinking was that I was being kind, patient, etc. — “virtuous.”

It took more years to realize and accept that the choice to “be good” actually enabled destructive behaviors and deteriorating relationships. Feeling guilty for feeling angry (without knowing I was angry until others told me) seemed a sign to me that I was in the wrong until the dysfunction stopped.

All I had to do was speak up — honestly, objectively and without rancor.

One recent morning, these thoughts were going through my mind while I was waking up and they continued as follows.

It seems our society has been slowly trained to be passive, dependent, unmotivated and the like, which includes taking “guff.” We have been being mistreated ever so subtly that we hardly notice and we don't speak up.

Let’s improve our relationships and let’s call and write to our elected officials on every level —township, city, county, state and federal. We are supposed to be informing and directing them.

“We in America do not have government by the majority — we have government by the majority who participate...All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent,” wrote Thomas Jefferson.

