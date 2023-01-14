LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s speak up and make a change

It took me years to realize that my frustration in some relationships was half my fault because I didn’t speak up. My thinking was that I was being kind, patient, etc. — “virtuous.”

It took more years to realize and accept that the choice to “be good” actually enabled destructive behaviors and deteriorating relationships. Feeling guilty for feeling angry (without knowing I was angry until others told me) seemed a sign to me that I was in the wrong until the dysfunction stopped.

All I had to do was speak up — honestly, objectively and without rancor.

One recent morning, these thoughts were going through my mind while I was waking up and they continued as follows.

It seems our society has been slowly trained to be passive, dependent, unmotivated and the like, which includes taking “guff.” We have been being mistreated ever so subtly that we hardly notice and we don't speak up.

Let’s improve our relationships and let’s call and write to our elected officials on every level —township, city, county, state and federal. We are supposed to be informing and directing them.

“We in America do not have government by the majority — we have government by the majority who participate...All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent,” wrote Thomas Jefferson.