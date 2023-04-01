99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's time to start saving children's lives

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

040123.OP.BP.LETTER.KELSEY.png
By Pamela Kelsey, Bemidji
Today at 6:10 AM

Three 9-year-old babies were murdered in school.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

It's time to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines, institute gun safety measures on a federal level and start saving children's lives.

