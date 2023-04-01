LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's time to start saving children's lives
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
Three 9-year-old babies were murdered in school.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
RELATED: Read more letters to the editor
It's time to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines, institute gun safety measures on a federal level and start saving children's lives.
RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions
ADVERTISEMENT