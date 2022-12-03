LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is our community adding fuel to the shame?

When we see someone who is faced with the burden of addiction, disease or mental illness oftentimes we may forget the humanity within those people. It is easier to see a person's struggles and lose focus on the whole.

Lately, this is on my mind as I navigate how to feel about certain social media posts from agencies such as the Bemidji Pioneer and the Bemidji Police Department.

In the last month, I have seen two such instances of what I would deem shaming of individuals who are suffering. I am not saying these individuals should shirk responsibility for their actions or avoid debts to our community, however word choice penned by the very people who "serve and protect" our community has a massive impact on the rehabilitation of someone who committed a crime.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

Studies conducted surrounding shame's role in reintegration, criminologist John Braithwaite brings up the point that there are two types of shaming used with criminals. The first, is "reintegrative shaming" where the person is separated from their criminal actions and instead, rehabilitation and therapy are used to change behavior benefitting both the community and themselves, while "disintegrative shaming" is used to humiliate and stigmatize the individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another study, "Shame, Guilt and Remorse: Implications for Offender Populations" found that the humiliation and stigmatization of criminals are "associated with outcomes directly contrary to the public interest" such as denial of responsibility, substance abuse problems and psychological symptoms.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

In no way do I condone actions by individuals that put members of our community at risk, however, I trust the Bemidji Police Department and the Bemidji Pioneer to do their job, to serve our community and protect our community.

What I have seen resulting from posts about current criminal incidents falls into the category of "disintegrative shaming." Putting them on a Facebook post that can be shared, commented on and ridiculed has a negative effect on public safety by pushing people who will return to our community into recidivism, into a place of isolation.

People should not be defined by their lowest point, so as a community is it really in our best interest to add fuel to the shame?