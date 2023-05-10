LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ignoring Biden's primary challengers could cost Democrats

Much to the dissatisfaction of some individuals, including myself, the 2024 presidential election cycle is steadily approaching.

Every day, we hear news about potential Republican candidates who may challenge Trump for the GOP nomination. In addition, President Joe Biden has recently announced his intention to run for a second term.

What I find particularly intriguing is the glaring lack of coverage by news media regarding the two primary challengers to Mr. Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. It is noteworthy that corporate news sources and establishment party members have merely dismissed these candidates as "not serious."

Personally, I am troubled by this situation and firmly believe that corporations and party leaders should not have the authority to determine who qualifies as a "serious candidate" on our behalf. That authority should solely rest with the people who cast their votes during a primary election.

According to a recent FOX News poll, 28% of Democratic voters support either Marianne or RFK. Additionally, an NBC News poll revealed that 70% of Democratic voters do not want Joe to run in 2024.

Given these statistics, it would be unwise to hastily declare Joe Biden as the next presidential candidate without a fair primary process.

Moreover, I believe it is imprudent to dismiss either of his challengers and risk alienating their supporters — supporters who, like myself, are not thrilled about the prospect of a second Biden term and who will be crucial in ensuring that the eventual Democratic candidate secures victory in the White House.

In recent elections, Democrats have claimed that Trump and Republican legislators at large posed a threat to democracy in this country, and there may be some truth to that assertion.

However, it would be highly hypocritical if the Democratic Party and DNC were to ignore an entire primary election and debates in order to protect the status quo candidate.

The contents of this letter are largely adapted from an email I sent to the MN DFL leaders after they attempted to slander these primary challengers on their podcast. Once again, party leaders should not possess the authority to decide our candidates for us.

If they are unwilling to conduct a fair primary, we must hold them accountable. I encourage all of you to contact them using the information available at dfl.org/staff-listing to express that the absence of a primary is not an acceptable option.