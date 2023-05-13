LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Homeschooling is a genuinely new wave in education

John Eggers’ rumination (on Page B3) in the May 6 edition of the Pioneer makes a good point. John cites Minnesota Department of Education statistics showing Minnesota graduation rates on a precipitous downward spiral, and then he advocates that we “shout it from the rooftops” to achieve 100% graduation.

John notes that a 100% graduation rate is “dreaming big time” and that we need to create a “genuinely different kind of ‘school’ that bears little resemblance to today’s schools.” “Our ‘school’ would differ in every aspect, including requirements, grading systems, teacher requirements, organization, etc. The whole system would be new.”

Actually, such a school system does already exist, although woke filtering of information may have left many of us unaware. It’s called “homeschooling” and it’s a well-developed, sophisticated and mature educational model that achieves the results John proposes and far more.

Different requirements: Homeschool requires only academic achievement, not obsequience to ideological indoctrination.

Grading systems: Homeschool grades are based only on performance documented by standardized achievement tests that have been the benchmark for five decades.

Meeting times: Homeschool meeting times are determined by the learner’s specific needs and by the learner’s teacher-parents. SPED needs are accommodated better than any public school could. Autistic and Asperger (syndromes correlated with very high IQ) students perform at their very best.

Teacher requirements: Homeschool teachers are the learners’ parents. Parents are the best possible superintendents of their children’s learning. Also, homeschool organizations provide learners with more disciplinary expertise than any public school; e.g., a quantum physicist teaching your 10th graders algebra and then integrodifferential calculus and then probability/statistics and then quantum mechanics. They’ll be solving quantum mechanics problems that will rock future technology (so very unlike their achievement level from a public school education).

Organization: Homeschooling and homeschool academies constitute a “whole system that is completely new” per John’s criterion.

Homeschooling is a genuinely new wave in education. For 20 years it has demonstrated superior outcomes including the 100% graduation rate that John wants us to achieve.

In my experience as a BSU physics professor, I’ve noticed that the homeschooled students in my classes consistently outperformed traditional students and dominated the top of my grade books despite that they were ordinarily two years younger than their traditional public-school-educated peers. Homeschool is what John Eggers is looking for.