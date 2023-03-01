LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gun rights do not equal a strong or safe society

I recently attended a town hall meeting (hosted by the Beltrami County Republicans) with Reps. Matt Grossell, (Matt Bliss and Steve Green) regarding proposed gun legislation.

Grossell's communication clearly intended to inflame a select group of supporters with fears of restricting gun rights. I certainly heard what I expected with Green and Bliss attempting to poke holes in the proposals and stoking fears of law-abiding citizens being arrested.

Bliss took time to list how many specific guns he owned to “dispatch” every animal he might wish to eliminate. That might have impressed his audience, but just like endless thoughts and prayers following gun shootings or building more jails and prisons, these comments do nothing in the way of gun violence solutions.

Clearly, more guns have not made Americans safer. The Second Amendment is not a holy grail. Intended as a defense against tyranny from the English, it has not evolved to fit a changed society and instead caused new and deadly problems.

Let’s get real. Citizens are far more likely to die from suicides and accidental shootings than needing to defend themselves from the U.S. Army or an attacker.

And how disappointing it was that our new sheriff (Jason Riggs) played into this myth and the audience's emotions by commenting how his children have access to his guns in case “something happens to mom and dad.” Sherriff Riggs, you above all people should know that self-defense by private citizens is extremely rare.

I believe that if we truly want to feel and be safe, we need to consider a comprehensive, and yes, complicated approach.

Having a gun may make some folks feel powerful, however, unfettered gun access does nothing but add to a fear-based society. One where it’s the Wild West of good guys and bad guys and people are afraid to talk to each other for fear of being shot.

There are good gun violence research and recommendations available. Are the current Minnesota proposals perfect? Perhaps not, although they are one part of a comprehensive approach that should include promoting healthy anger management and masculinity education, increased mental health access, investing in job opportunities and the many other worthwhile efforts that support healthy children, families and communities.

It boils down to the desire and political will to seek peaceful solutions versus continuing to live in fear.