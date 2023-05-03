LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gratitude for groomers

Ski trails in the Bemidji area bring me joy. I want to thank the groomers for their hard work this long winter keeping the trails groomed for skiing. It was a great ski season.

In addition to the groomers, I want to share my appreciation to all the landholders where the trails reside — schools, parks, county and private landowners. And, of course, the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club, which manages most of the grooming on the local grant-in-aid trails. I am glad to see them offering community social ski events like the Tuesday night ski at Movil Maze.

And a particular shout out to my home trail, Three Island Lake County Park. I use the trails year-round for skiing, snowshoeing, walking, biking and horseback riding. I love the multi-use trail section in the winter.

On the last day I skied, I saw three basset hounds and their dog buddy on a supportive ski sled, the tiniest white poodle, two dogs skijoring — all with their humans, and people skiing, walking, snowshoeing, using a kick and just loving the outdoors.

Thank you to all who make it happen, all year, year in and year out. Thank you for the trails and all the ways you help get the community members outdoors, on trails and with nature. Kudos and deep gratitude to all!

