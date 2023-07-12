LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God’s children are not for sale

The world is full of conflicts between good and evil. One particular evil is adults having sexual contact with children.

I recommend you see a newly released movie entitled “Sound of Freedom,” which is based on a true story.

It depicts how children are kidnapped and sold via an international network to pedophiles around the globe. The movie traces the actions of one dedicated U.S. agent in entrapping one group of child traffickers.

After the movie ends, the viewer is able to read and hear commentaries about child abduction and slavery. Over 150 million persons today are trapped in slavery — more than at any other time in history. And the largest market for child sex slaves is pedophiles in the United States.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

ADVERTISEMENT

My own comments include:



There are those in our nation who promote pedophilia and want us to believe that “consensual” sex between adults and children is normal. We can see the sexualization of children via the ever-present noise about transgenderism and children. The cheapness of children’s lives is more than apparent in the celebration of abortion clinics. Television shows and movies that destroy innocence in children (turn off the networks that carry such shows). Our open southern border helps to feed the supply of child sex slaves.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

Back to the movie: In one scene a former buyer of young prostitutes comments that he finally realized he was “the darkness.” He changed his ways and dedicated his life to freeing one child sex slave at a time.

The movie’s message with the greatest impact: “God’s children are not for sale.”