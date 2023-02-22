LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Feelings and words do matter

A banner facing Bemidji Avenue North in support of a candidate for the 2024 Presidential race contains profanity and a sentiment that are both equally repugnant.

Freedom of expression comes with, I believe, a responsibility for good citizenship. Showing support for a candidate is perfectly legitimate. Telling me, and every other passerby, both young and old to "F*** Your Feelings" is not decent.

How do we model good citizenship? Not by projecting profanity toward our human capacity for emotions, also known as "feelings" on a public roadway.

Feelings do matter, as do words. Please, we can and should do better.

