LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Encouragement to become an organ donor

In 1998 the Saturn Corporation and its United Auto Workers partners along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services started National Organ Donors Day on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

This has continued every year since and what could be a more appropriate way to show love than registering

to become a donor? Donors can provide different types including organs, eye tissue, blood platelets and marrow.

The day recognizes those who have given and received the gift of life through organ donation, are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, or have died because an organ wasn't donated in time.

Registration can be accomplished by contacting donatelifenw.org or organdonor.gov or noting it on your driver's license or state ID card application.

There is a very interesting connection to organ donation which concerns former Minnesota Twins player No. 29 Rod Carew and a pro football player named Konrad Reuland. It is a WOW story that is amazing and thanks to Konrad's organ donation at age 29 we still have Rod Carew around to continue campaigning for organ donors of all races and backgrounds.

A very good video on YouTube can be found listed as Rod Carew and Konrad Reuland Family press conference 8-8-17 from Fox 9 Minneapolis.

There is an article online by Gary Weliek from Nov. 3, 2017, titled "MLB Legend Rod Carew and former NFL Pro who gave him a new heart." The American Heart Association News has an article titled "Meet Konrad Reuland, the late NFL player whose heart and kidney are keeping baseball great Rod Carew alive."

There is also a book called "One Tough Out" written by Jamie Aron with Rod Carew and the Carew and Reuland families.

If you have ever wondered about organ donation, this information should give you a good opportunity to decide.

The life you save could be your loved one, a friend or a stranger, but it's one that matters. The world needs more people to spread love around.

I am proud to say that I am registered as an organ donor and have alerted my family.