Opinion | Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: DNR, please provide us with a safe speed for everyone

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Ron Lucken, Bemidji
February 11, 2023 06:30 AM
I find it to be amazing that the Department of Natural Resources trail master here in Bemidji sees no reason for the snowmobile speed limit to be less than 50 miles per hour in a residential area.

The speed limit for cars that run parallel to the Paul Bunyan trail is 30 miles per hour. The speed limit should be lowered to 30 miles per hour for snowmobiles in the residential area.

This is only about one mile from the DoubleTree hotel to just east of South Shore Villas. The trail is used by residents brave enough to dodge the speeding snowmobiles.

Give us a break DNR and provide us with a safe speed for all, as it is a trail for all.

