Opinion Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Councilors were elected to serve Bemidji residents, not their own agendas

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Kay M. Murphy, Bemidji
March 15, 2023 06:20 AM

In recent months, I have had many folks come up to me in church or other places commenting about how bad things are at city hall. I worked for the city of Bemidji for over 30 years and, in my opinion, this is the most dysfunctional council I have seen. Certainly not an honor.

Their recent discussions regarding the city manager are a prime example. Staff members are capable to answer questions about procedures if given an opportunity. Furthermore, why is the mayor making motions?! Certainly does not look good!

Please remember they were elected to serve the city residents. Not their own personal agendas.

