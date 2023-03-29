LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City staff deserve a clear vision and ethical treatment

When someone chooses a career in public service, often it’s because they want to work for the betterment of the community they live in.

City of Bemidji employees work to better our community in multiple ways: law enforcement and fire rescue, street and utility engineering, parks maintenance and programming, and much more. These employees need strong leadership from department heads and the city manager, who in turn rely on clear goals and expectations from the city council.

The mayor and city council’s public actions these last few months bring into question how they treat our city employees when the cameras are off. At recent meetings, council members have questioned the professional ethics of the city attorney, refused to provide clear direction to staff on issues such as the rental code and transformed the city manager’s annual performance evaluation into a circus.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

What goals have this mayor and council collectively set for our city? Ask them. Kay Murphy said it best in her letter to the editor when she called out the dysfunction because this council would rather blame city staff than accept their own collective lack of vision.

Their public treatment of Nate Mathews, the city manager, has been especially egregious. Over the last several council meetings they have openly chastised his Charter-defined role in bringing issues to the council, denied his requests for a professional review process as defined in his contract, and openly hinted at vague personnel issues behind the scenes guiding their actions.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

I’ve always believed in building positive and professional relationships with my colleagues, including the city employees I worked with when I was on the city council. I helped hire Nate Mathews in 2015, annually reviewed his goals and expectations, and always found him to be the consummate professional and best choice for Bemidji.

I call out his mistreatment not because of personal friendship, nor bitterness over an election loss, but because the mayor and city council’s actions are simply unethical, unprofessional and not in the best interest of this community. The city manager and staff deserve a clear vision and ethical treatment from this city council, whether in view of the public or not.