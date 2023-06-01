99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter to the editor: Blane Klemek’s writing is an asset to the Pioneer, his readers

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer.

By Randall Burg, Bemidji
Today at 4:20 PM

I want to thank the Pioneer for regularly featuring the articles of Blane Klemek about the wildlife of our region. They are always a pleasure to read both for their content and style.

Mr. Klemek’s prose is clear and vivid. He combines erudition, experience and engaging anecdotes to inform and entertain. His sentences and paragraphs are clear and concise. The organization and flow of the articles seem natural and effortless. But such excellent writing is, I am sure, the result of hours of careful craftsmanship and revision.

That hard work explains why Mr. Klemek’s finished product always enriches the reader’s awareness and understanding of the area’s wildlife.

Mr. Klemek’s efforts are an asset to the Pioneer and a service to his readers.

