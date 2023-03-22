LETTER TO THE EDITOR: As ice fishing season ends, pick up after yourselves

As spring is approaching and the ice is melting, we need to think of our lake's ecosystems. Every year as ice fishing season ends, trash is left out on frozen lakes, which affects water quality as the ice melts.

Leaving trash on the ice as it melts is a conscious decision many people make because they assume other community members will restore the ice to its clean state out of concern for the ecosystem. Unfortunately, this way of thinking will lead our lakes to their downfall.

So as the cold months come to an end this year, do not neglect what is right and instead take that extra minute to dispose of your trash because our lakes are what we take pride in and keep residents and tourists coming back each year.

