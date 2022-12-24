LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A tribute to Troy: A coach, mentor and champion

I have had the absolute privilege of knowing Troy Hendricks for the majority of my life.

First, as my activities director when I was a high school hockey player, who mentored and encouraged me to play college hockey at a time when that had not been done much for a female hockey player from Bemidji.

Second, as a parent to my stepson who played football on one of Troy’s section champs football teams, where his student-athlete handbook included the phrase:

We coach lumberjack football players to strive to be:

A better football player.

A better son.

A better husband.

A better citizen.

Finally, I have had the honor to coach high school hockey here in Bemidji for the girls hockey team with Troy as my boss and mentor for the last seven years.

It is imperative for me to say that Troy Hendricks was and continues to be a champion for female athletics — that is something I am especially grateful for. I have learned so much from Troy.

Troy truly cares about student-athletes and holds them to high standards. My players are going to miss Troy, he made them feel supported, safe and seen.

He does these things for his coaching staff as well. Many do not know the hours that are spent behind the scenes in and out of season that make our student-athletes successful. These hours include a great deal of logistics, planning, organizing, strategizing, joy and heartache. Troy is there with us every step of the way.

Troy’s coaching mission statement reads: “I strive to create an atmosphere that people want to be a part of, players and coaches building loving, trusted relationships."

Without question, Troy has accomplished his mission.

Thank you Troy, and enjoy your much-earned retirement! Go Jacks!