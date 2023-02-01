6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A few observations after visiting the Bemidji Community Arena

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.

020123.OP.BP.LETTER.TESAR.png
By Kate Tesar, Bemidji
February 01, 2023 06:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I recently enjoyed a great afternoon at the Bemidji Hockey Fights Cancer games and event at the Bemidji Community Arena.

I’ve been told it was very successful and will allow this group to partner with the Joe Lueken Cancer Center Foundation to help young patients in need of cancer treatments. Having this facility in our town treating patients locally is a true blessing.

Last weekend was also my first chance to see the “new” Bemidji Community Arena. It’s a great facility and it is always fantastic to have more sheets of ice available in Bemidji.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

I notice a few banners hanging up in the rail area which can barely be seen from the stands and a few trophies in a case between the arenas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aren’t there more banners, pictures or memorabilia that could be displayed from the past successful seasons of BHS hockey? Is there a reason for this, or is the facility still too new to be able to curate all the past materials?

Traditionally these items are prominently hung and displayed, (such as they are in the Sanford Center for BSU hockey), for everyone to enjoy and be reminded of the great teams and players of the past.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

It could be a great addition to this arena, too, where the Bemidji Lumberjacks play. And it would remind us all of the high school skaters and coaches that helped create the foundation for the success of the hockey program in our town.

Congrats on a great hockey event and go Lumberjacks!

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITORBEMIDJI
What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: Former NHL star Hull embraces his son Brett during an on-ice ceremony to introduce the Hockey Hall of Fame 2009 inductees in Toronto
Sports
NHL Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hull was a five-time 50-goal scorer, led the NHL in goalscoring seven times, twice won the Hart Trophy and was voted a First-Team All-Star on the left wing 10 times.
January 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
Hockey Day Bemidji Donation to Bemidij Community Arena.jpeg
Sports
Hockey Day Minnesota announces donations from 2019 Bemidji event
Two major donations were announced on Saturday during a Hockey Day Minnesota television broadcast on Bally Sports North from funds raised during Bemidji’s Hockey Day event that took place in 2019.
January 28, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012823.S.BP.ICERACING
Sports
Garfield Lake Ice Races continue for 2nd week with clear skies, comfortable temps
It was another perfect Sunday with clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Garfield Lake. Thirty-three racers and crews filled the pits, and the oval track was surrounded by hundreds of fans.
January 26, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
012523.OP.BP.LETTER.KELSEY.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pete Stauber and the IRS
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
January 25, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Kelsey, Bemidji