LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A few observations after visiting the Bemidji Community Arena

I recently enjoyed a great afternoon at the Bemidji Hockey Fights Cancer games and event at the Bemidji Community Arena.

I’ve been told it was very successful and will allow this group to partner with the Joe Lueken Cancer Center Foundation to help young patients in need of cancer treatments. Having this facility in our town treating patients locally is a true blessing.

Last weekend was also my first chance to see the “new” Bemidji Community Arena. It’s a great facility and it is always fantastic to have more sheets of ice available in Bemidji.

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor

I notice a few banners hanging up in the rail area which can barely be seen from the stands and a few trophies in a case between the arenas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aren’t there more banners, pictures or memorabilia that could be displayed from the past successful seasons of BHS hockey? Is there a reason for this, or is the facility still too new to be able to curate all the past materials?

Traditionally these items are prominently hung and displayed, (such as they are in the Sanford Center for BSU hockey), for everyone to enjoy and be reminded of the great teams and players of the past.

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

It could be a great addition to this arena, too, where the Bemidji Lumberjacks play. And it would remind us all of the high school skaters and coaches that helped create the foundation for the success of the hockey program in our town.

Congrats on a great hockey event and go Lumberjacks!