LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A correction to 'Lest we forget why'

I have a correction to make to my April 12 letter to the editor entitled "Lest we forget why"

My granddaughter who was in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard is alive and well — married now with a family. She was a computer programmer as her job there.

She met people who have lived there and was concerned about their poverty. While there she rode in a Blackhawk helicopter.

I thought her journey to a foreign country during wartime was one of the bravest things any member of my family has ever done.

