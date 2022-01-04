If it weren’t so sad to hear about people dying needless deaths due to COVID-19 when preventive measures are readily available, I would laugh.

Vaccines prevent or reduce the severity of the disease and the proper masks reduce or prevent spread to people who cannot be vaccinated due to health issues such as being immunocompromised, too young to be vaccinated, or have issues I know nothing about -- that’s what doctors and health experts are for.

One would think that folks are not courteous enough to care about others. One might blow snow for someone with a health issue, bring food over, mow the lawn or contribute money but refusing to get shots and wear a mask?

The laughing part comes from the mask situation. When I see someone with the mask hanging under their chin or below their nose, it reminds me of the clothing style a few years back when young people (and some not so young) belted their pants below their bum. By cracky, it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Or the simile of the little girl in the commercial who won’t wear pants because she believes she’s a dinosaur. In this cold weather can you imagine folks without pants? Temps like 21 below zero do all kinds of things to bodies. Do people think nothing comes out of their noses and mouths but the scent of lavender and roses?

The seriousness of what this disease can do to a person, what it has done to our economy, our health care system and to families is frightening. Who are these people who don’t care enough to work for the common good? Is political belief or an “I won’t get it” attitude more important than friends, your family and fellow citizens?

If you are one of these folks, do you really want to be such a selfish, arrogant, uncaring person unwilling to do these simple things? Do you really want people to snicker when they look at you and imagine you without your pants?

RELATED: Quick tips on Pioneer letter to the editor submissions

Or the simile of the little girl in the commercial who won’t wear pants because she believes she’s a dinosaur. In this cold weather can you imagine folks without pants? Temps like 21 below zero do all kinds of things to bodies. Do people think nothing comes out of their noses and mouths but the scent of lavender and roses?

The seriousness of what this disease can do to a person, what it has done to our economy, our health care system and to families is frightening. Who are these people who don’t care enough to work for the common good? Is political belief or an “I won’t get it” attitude more important than friends, your family and fellow citizens?

If you are one of these folks, do you really want to be such a selfish, arrogant, uncaring person unwilling to do these simple things? Do you really want people to snicker when they look at you and imagine you without your pants?

RELATED: Read more letters to the editor