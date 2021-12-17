The Bemidji Community Holiday Meals Committee would like to extend an enormous thank you to those who gave financially and the volunteers that helped in so many ways with the 41st annual Thanksgiving meal delivery.

Just under 300 hot meals were delivered with placemats decorated by Horace May Elementary students, along with a fun turkey joke folder that was created and colored by St. Philip’s students.

Thank you to the 25 drivers with their helpers, the Bemidji High School Honor Society students that joined 40 other volunteers for prep the day before, as well as the serving and loading of vehicles with the meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Special thanks goes to the Eagles Club and staff who welcomed our kitchen crew that has faithfully volunteered for many years.

Thank you to the Bemidji Pioneer for the initial publicity informing the public of meals and volunteer needs, and the subsequent coverage of the event on Thanksgiving morning.

If this volunteer driven program is near and dear to your heart, you enjoy organizing and seeing plans through to implementation, please consider joining the committee for the 42nd annual Bemidji Community Holiday Meals in 2022. Another invitation will be issued next fall.

We do hope that next year we can be back to the normal delivery and sit down meals for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Just a reminder that there will be no Christmas meal or delivery this year.

Karen Oftelie, Bemidji, is a member of the Community Holiday Meals Committee.