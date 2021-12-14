I recently visited Bemidji with former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and I am grateful to the community for the warm welcome.

Our visit focused on hearing from parents, teachers and community leaders about our state’s education achievement gaps and we discussed ways we can all help Minnesota children succeed.

It was a special honor to read to students at JW Smith Elementary and meet with their teachers. Many thanks to Superintendent Tim Lutz, Principal Patricia Welte and school staff for their time and for welcoming us to the school.

Our livestreamed community conversation with Bemidji State University Professor Anton Treuer and Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey about issues facing students of color was thoughtful and engaging.

Justice Page said it best: “Education is a tool that anyone can use to achieve their hopes and dreams…There may be obstacles and hurdles along the way, but without that tool, it’s almost impossible.”

If you were unable to attend the virtual event, you may watch it here at youtu.be/RgtHUvDFvXM. You can sign up to receive news and information about efforts to close our state’s achievement gaps at ourchildrenmn.com.

Like you, we are committed to giving youth in Bemidji and across the state every opportunity to become our future leaders, entrepreneurs, educators and community members.

Alene Tchourumoff is the senior vice president of Community Development and the Center for Indian Country Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.