In response to the letter from Gary Kroening (published Nov. 27 on Page A4 of the Pioneer), leading scientists have warned us that by burning oil we are seriously damaging our environment on a massive scale.

It is not a good thing that the President has determined that he needs to release oil reserves to reduce the price of gas. We should have already decreased our need for oil by switching on a much larger scale to using clean energy including solar and wind sources.

At a time when there is a shortage of oil we should cut back on our use of oil. If the President would call on us to do more to reduce our use of oil, and the public would answer his call, he wouldn't need to open up our reserves. Also, we wouldn't need the oil flowing through Line 3.

We are increasingly seeing very serious environmental damage due to the use of fossil fuels including heavy flooding, damaging storms and extended droughts.

The flow of oil through pipelines needs to be greatly reduced. Line 3 shouldn't have been built.

